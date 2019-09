US sprinter Christian Coleman blasted to the 100 meters title at the World Championships in Doha on Saturday, outclassing the field in a personal best of 9.76 sec. Coleman, who before the championships avoided a lengthy ban for missing doping tests, was followed over the line by reigning champion Justin Gatlin and Andre De Grasse.

