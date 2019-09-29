Bhullar, Sharma miss cut at Dunhill Links

Indian golfers Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shubhankar Sharma shot 75 and 78 respectively in the third round to miss the 54-hole cut at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship here. Starting the day at seven-under for 36 holes at Kingsbarns and St. Andrews, Bhullar gave away five bogeys against just two birdies at Carnoustie and was 106th.

Sharma, who played the Open at Carnoustie last year, had five bogeys and a double bogey for 78. Sharma was five-under at St. Andrews, a day earlier and one-under at Kingsbarns. He ended three rounds at even par at 152nd.

Dundee-based Frenchman Victor Perez (64) and Englishman Matthew Southgate (65) will enter the final round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in a share of the lead as both players chase a maiden European Tour title. They are at 20-under and two shots ahead of Paul Warring (65).

The pack chasing the leaders include Paul Waring (65), who sits third, American Ryder Cup player Tony Finau (66) at Tied-fourth with Joakim Lagergren (68) at 17-under and former World Number One Luke Donald (64) at 16-under. The famous St Andrews Old Course will play host on the final day.

Frenchman Perez, 27, lives with his partner in nearby Dundee and will be vying for a first European Tour victory in his rookie season, having graduated from the European Challenge Tour last year. Perez shot 8-under 64 at Kingsbarns Golf Links including a run of five birdies.

Southgate making his 140th appearance on Tour and the closest he has come was a share of second place at the 2017 Dubai Duty-Free Irish Open. He signed for a seven-under 65 at the Old Course.

