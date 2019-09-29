Hockey India names 33-member core probables for junior women's camp

Hockey India on Sunday named a 33-member probables list for the junior women's national coaching camp, beginning on Monday at the Sports Authority of India here to prepare for a tour of Australia. Players will report to coach Baljeet Singh Saini for the camp that concludes on October 26.

India is scheduled to play a Three-Nations Tournament starting December 3 in Australia, where the team will play against the hosts and New Zealand. "I expect those matches to be tough and it will be a good exposure tournament for the athletes. Our aim will be to up our fitness levels with a lot of emphasis on speed and the team needs to be able to keep up with the high-intensity hockey the Australians and New Zealanders play," said Saini.

He emphasised on every player giving their 100 per cent in the camp. "I would be expecting every player to give their 100 per cent in each session. They will be watched closely and if they intend to make the squad then they need to show improvement in every aspect of the game."

"I am quite pleased with the talent coming up and each passing year there is at least one player from junior ranks making their senior team debut so in that sense the performance at the 3-nation tournament will be important," he added. Core probables list:

Goalkeepers: Rashanpreet Kaur, Khushboo and F. Ramengmawii Defenders: Priyanka, Simran Singh, Marina Lalramnghaki, Gagandeep Kaur, Ishika Chaudhary, Jotika Kalsi, Sumita, Akshata Dhekale, Usha, Parneet Kaur.

Midfielders: Baljeet Kaur, Mariana Kujur, Kiran, Prabhleen Kaur, Preeti, Ajmina Kujur, Vaishnavi Phalke, Kavita Bagdi, Baljinder Kaur, Sushma Kumari. Forwards: Mumtaz Khan, Beauty Dungdung, Gurmail Kaur, Deepika, Lalrindinki, Jiwan Kishori Toppo, Rutuja Pisal, Sangita Kumari, Yogita Bora, Annu.

