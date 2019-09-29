The following are the top/expected stories at 1700 hours: EXPECTED STORIES:

*World Athletics Championships in Doha. *Report of Pro Kabaddi League.

*Report of Vijay Hazare Trophy across the country. *Report of third T20I between India and South Africa at Surat.

*Report of third match of the tour of Belgium between India and Spain.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-BCCI-CONFLICT-RESIGN Rangaswamy resigns from CAC and ICA after being served conflict of interest notice

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) Former India captain Shantha Rangaswamy has stepped down from her position as a member of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) and director of the Indian Cricketers Association (ICA) after being served a Conflict of Interest notice by BCCI Ethics Officer DK Jain.

SPO-PHILANDER Senior SA players should throw first punch at 'big dogs' India: Philander

Vizianagaram, Sep 29 (PTI) South Africa pacer Vernon Philander wants the team's senior players to take responsibility and throw the "first punch" at "big dogs" India in the upcoming three-match Test series starting October 2.

SPO-GOLF-SHARMA Bhullar, Sharma miss cut at Dunhill Links

St Andrews (Scotland), Sep 29 (PTI) Indian golfers Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shubhankar Sharma shot 75 and 78 respectively in the third round to miss the 54-hole cut at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship here.

SPO-GOLF-KARTIK Kartik Sharma signs off Tied 22nd at Asia-Pacific Amateur C'ship

Shanghai, Sep 29 (PTI) India's Kartik Sharma carded a four-over 76 in the final round to finish Tied-22nd at the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championships here on Sunday.

SPO-NEHRA-BUMRAH Stress fracture has got nothing to do with Bumrah's action: Nehra

By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) Ashish Nehra, who knows a thing or two about injury management, on Sunday insisted that India's premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah's stress fracture has got nothing to do with his unorthodox action.

SPO-GOLF-WOM

Aditi Ashok stays in hunt for top 10 in Spain Sitges (Spain), Sep 29 (PTI) India's Aditi Ashok stayed in hunt for a top 10 finish despite three bogeys in the last six holes at the end of the third round of the Estrella Damm Mediterranean Ladies Open, here.

SPO-HOCK-WOM-JR

Hockey India names 33-member core probables for junior women's camp Bengaluru, Sep 29 (PTI) Hockey India on Sunday named a 33-member probables list for the junior women's national coaching camp, beginning on Monday at the Sports Authority of India here to prepare for a tour of Australia.

SPO-MARATHON-PSPB

Hima, Gopichand flag off PSPB marathon New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) Sprinter Hima Das and badminton's chief national coach Pullela Gopichand on Sunday flagged off the PSPB International Half Marathon 'Petro Run' here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)