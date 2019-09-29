SAI Aurangabad to have centre of excellence for hockey, boxing

To sharpen the talent of players, a center of excellence for hockey and boxing will be set up at the Aurangabad center of the Sports Authority of India (SAI), an official said on Sunday. Hockey and boxing players currently playing in junior groups will be nurtured here. They will be groomed for 2024 and 2028 Olympics, Deputy Director of SAI Aurangabad, Virendra Bhandarkar, told PTI.

The center is well-equipped with boxing rings and synthetic hockey turf, he said. "Our establishment has been allotted with the zonal center for excellence for two games. We would get the strength of around 35 in boxing...We are expecting 24 boys and as many girls here in hockey," he added.

Players will be selected through various competitions by talent scout teams, Bhandarkar said. "A new hostel, which can accommodate 300 players, is also sanctioned for SAI, Aurangabad. We are currently running Khelo India Weightlifting Academy here. Weight-lifters practicing here have also won medals," he said..

