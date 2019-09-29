International Development News
Reuters
Updated: 29-09-2019 22:13 IST
Report: Rams' Donald fined for hit on Mayfield

Image Credit: Twitter (@RamsNFL)

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is paying the price for swat to the head of Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield last Sunday night. Donald was assessed a penalty that gave Cleveland four cracks at a touchdown from the 4-yard line with under a minute to play, but the Rams stifled the Browns offense and escaped with a 20-13 victory.

But the NFL this week handed down a $21,056 fine for the hit, according to Pro Football Talk. Donald, in his sixth season, recorded his only sack of the season so far against the Browns. The two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year had 20.5 last season.

COUNTRY : United States
