F Connor to sign seven-year, $50M deal wtih Jets

The Winnipeg Jets and 22-year-old forward Kyle Connor agreed to a seven-year, $50 million contract on Saturday night. Connor set career highs in goals (34), assists (32) and points (66) in 82 games for the Jets in 2018-19. He added three goals and two assists in six playoff games.

The Jets drafted Connor, a Michigan native, with the 17th overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft. As a rookie in 2017-18, he led all first-year players in goals with 31.

The deal also has a 10-team, no-trade clause in the final two years, The Athletic reported. On Friday, the Jets and restricted free agent Patrik Laine agreed to a two-year, $13.5 million contract.

