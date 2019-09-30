Locastro, D-backs walk off on Padres in finale

Tim Locastro beat out an infield single into the hole at shortstop to drive in the winning run with two outs in the ninth inning in the Arizona Diamondbacks' 1-0 victory over the San Diego Padres in the regular-season finale Sunday in Phoenix. Eduardo Escobar singled to open the ninth inning but was thrown out attempting to stretch it into a double before Christian Walker blooped a double down the right field line off Matt Strahm (6-11).

Walker took third on Jose Rojas' groundout and scored when shortstop Luis Urias' throw to first on Locatro's grounder was late and bounced past first base for Arizona's eighth walk-off win of the year. Escobar and Wilmer Flores had two hits apiece for the Diamondback (85-77), who ended the season on a five-game winning streak and won eight of their last 10.

Right-hander Stefan Crichton (1-0), the fifth Arizona pitcher, pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning for his first major league victory. Manny Machado and Josh Naylor had two hits apiece for the Padres (70-92), who ended the year on a six-game losing streak and lost nine of their last 10.

Machado doubled with two outs in the eighth inning but was stranded when left-hander Andrew Chafin entered and stuck out Eric Hosmer. The Padres have not had a winning season since 2010 and have been fourth or fifth in the National League West in each of the last five seasons.

Arizona right-hander Taijuan Walker started and pitched one inning in his first major league appearance since April 2018, giving up one hit and striking out one while throwing 15 pitches. Walker underwent Tommy John surgery early last season and then had a setback this May when he suffered a right capsule shoulder strain and was shut down for six weeks. San Diego right-hander Michel Baez also was on a short leash in his first start of the season, striking out four and walking one in two hitless innings.

