Sports News Summary-Report: Jags owner preventing Ramsey trade

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan is the main hurdle standing in the way of a trade involving All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey, Yahoo Sports reported Sunday evening. Citing two opposing team executives, Yahoo Sports reports that Khan is not only insisting on a price tag of two "quality" first-round picks but also would rather keep Ramsey and sign him to a long-term extension. The report adds that Khan is setting the bar for a deal but is not involved directly in negotiations with other teams, frustrating potential suitors. Asher-Smith leads way as 200m medal contenders disappear

Britain's Dina Asher-Smith powered her way into the 200 meters semi-finals at the world athletics championships on Monday, with a gold medal suddenly up for grabs following a rash of high-profile withdrawals. After taking silver in the 100m on Sunday, Asher-Smith will be licking her lips at the prospect of 200m gold after clocking the top time of 22.32 seconds in the opening heats with many of the medal favorites unable to make it to the starting blocks. Reports: Angels manager Ausmus' job uncertain

First-year Los Angeles Angels manager Brad Ausmus is not guaranteed to return for the 2020 season, according to multiple reports on Sunday. ESPN reported Ausmus could lose his job, as the team's leadership has reviewed his status in recent days. The Athletic reported the Angels are "still evaluating all aspects" of the team, which went 72-90 this season. Russian anti-doping chief calls for dismissal of state sports officials

The head of Russian anti-doping agency RUSADA has called for a full overhaul in the country's sports management that would include the dismissal of state officials involved in an ongoing doping scandal, a letter seen by Reuters shows. RUSADA finds itself on the brink of suspension for the second time over alleged manipulation of anti-doping laboratory data which has sparked concern that the country's participation in next year's Tokyo Olympics could be at risk. World championship organizers say attendances 'below expectations'

Attendance at the world athletics championship on Sunday was "below expectations", organizers said on Monday as they blamed late event times and the start of the working week for a lack of fans at the event. Sunday's races, including the women's 100 meters final, took place in front of only a couple of thousand fans and the Khalifa stadium was barely more than half full even for the men's 100 meters final on Saturday, leading to criticism from athletes. MLB roundup: Flaherty fuels Cards to NL Central title

Jack Flaherty pitched seven strong innings as the host St. Louis Cardinals captured the National League Central title with a 9-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday. The Cardinals (91-71) will play the Atlanta Braves in the NL Division Series on Thursday. The second-place Milwaukee Brewers will face the Washington Nationals in the wild-card game Tuesday. Djokovic finds fitness is no match for flab in sumo workout

Novak Djokovic may be one of the fittest athletes in the world but the world number one wrestled with rare feelings of being hopelessly out of shape during a workout with retired sumo professionals on Monday. The 32-year-old Serb, who is in Tokyo to play in the Japan Open Tennis Championships, visited a traditional dohyo or a sumo ring to watch the wrestlers during their morning practice before unsuccessfully attempting to make one of them budge. NFL roundup: Chiefs win wild one in Detroit

Darrel Williams scored from a yard out with 20 seconds left, his second touchdown of the game, and the Kansas City Chiefs remained unbeaten with a wild 34-30 win over the host Detroit Lions on Sunday. That score capped a 13-play, 79-yard drive, highlighted by Patrick Mahomes' 15-yard run on fourth-and-8. Mahomes passed for 315 yards but no touchdowns. LeSean McCoy gained 56 yards on 11 carries with a score, while Bashaud Breeland returned a fumble 100 yards for a third-quarter TD. Cycling: Pedersen's victory underlines rise of next generation

Mads Pedersen not only became Denmark's first road world champion in Harrogate on Sunday, he also offered further proof of the rise of an exciting new generation in men's cycling. On a rain-lashed day that beat down some of the world's biggest names including several Grand Tour champions, the 23-year-old Pedersen did not put a wheel out of place to become the youngest man to win the title since Oscar Freire in 1999. California to allow college athletes to be paid, in blow to NCAA rules

California on Monday became the first U.S. state to allow college athletes to be paid, as Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill permitting them to pursue the lucrative opportunity of brand sponsorship and endorsements. The bill, which states that college athletes may profit from their "name, image or likeness," could set up a showdown between the most populous U.S. state and the National Collegiate Athletic Association over its longstanding rule that college athletes cannot earn compensation.

