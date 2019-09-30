Annu Rani reaches final at World Athletics Championships

Indian javelin thrower Annu Rani qualified for the women's javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships here on Monday. With a throw of 62.43m, Rani bettered her own national record of 62.34m.

Sports Authority of India (SAI) took to Twitter and congratulated Rani. "New NR for Annu Rani! Annu Rani created a new National Record in Women's Javelin with a throw of 62.43m in qualification at the World #Athletics Championships bettering her own record of 62.34m. Congratulations!" SAI tweeted.

In another tweet, SAI wrote: "#AnnuRani has qualified for the women's javelin throw final as her throw of 62.43m put her in 5th after both qualifying groups." (ANI)

