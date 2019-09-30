International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Annu Rani reaches final at World Athletics Championships

Indian javelin thrower Annu Rani qualified for the women's javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships here on Monday.

ANI Doha
Updated: 30-09-2019 22:54 IST
Annu Rani reaches final at World Athletics Championships

Indian javelin thrower Annu Rani . Image Credit: ANI

Indian javelin thrower Annu Rani qualified for the women's javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships here on Monday. With a throw of 62.43m, Rani bettered her own national record of 62.34m.

Sports Authority of India (SAI) took to Twitter and congratulated Rani. "New NR for Annu Rani! Annu Rani created a new National Record in Women's Javelin with a throw of 62.43m in qualification at the World #Athletics Championships bettering her own record of 62.34m. Congratulations!" SAI tweeted.

In another tweet, SAI wrote: "#AnnuRani has qualified for the women's javelin throw final as her throw of 62.43m put her in 5th after both qualifying groups." (ANI)

Also Read: Annu Rani qualifies for javelin throw finals with national record effort

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Qatar
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019