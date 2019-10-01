International Development News
Athletics-Banned coach Salazar loses world championship accreditation

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 01-10-2019 14:01 IST
Leading athletics coach Alberto Salazar has had his world championship accreditation removed by the US Track and Field Federation (USATF) after being banned for four years for doping violations.

"USATF has taken the steps necessary to have Mr. Salazar's IAAF World Championships accreditation deactivated," the federation said in a statement.

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) on Monday said it had banned Salazar - who has coached some of the world's top distance runners including British Olympian track champion Mo Farah - for "orchestrating and facilitating prohibited doping conduct" as head coach of the Nike Oregon Project (NOP). (Writing by Brian Homewood; editing by John Stonestreet)

