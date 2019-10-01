REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

ATHLETICS-DOPING Leading coach Salazar gets four-year ban for doping violations

Leading American athletics coach Alberto Salazar, who has coached some of the world’s top distance runners including British Olympic track champion Mo Farah, has been banned for four years for doping violations. TENNIS-TOKYO

Djokovic cruises into second round in Tokyo World number one Novak Djokovic blasted past qualifier Alexei Popyrin 6-4 6-2 on Tuesday to reach the second round of the Japan Open Tennis Championships in Tokyo.

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP/DROPGOALS Drop goals provide vital scoring outlet for World Cup hopefuls

The drop goal is by far the rarest form of scoring in rugby, but it has a rich history at the World Cup - including deciding two finals - and looks to be making a comeback again in Japan this year as a weapon to unlock tight contests. UPCOMING

SOCCER SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-INT/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - FC Barcelona news conference & training Barcelona prepare for their Champions League match against Inter Milan.

1 Oct 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-LIL-CHE/PREVIEW (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Chelsea news conference 1 Oct 12:15 ET / 16:15 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-INT/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Champions League - Inter Milan news conference & training

Inter Milan prepare for their Champions League match against Barcelona. 1 Oct 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ATT-SHK/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Champions League - Atalanta v Shakhtar Donetsk

1 Oct 12:55 ET / 16:55 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MAD-BRU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Real Madrid v Club Brugge Real Madrid host Club Brugge in Champions League Group A.

1 Oct 12:55 ET / 16:55 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-JUV-BGN/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Juventus v Bologna Juventus host Bologna in a Serie A match

1 Oct 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-RSB-OLY/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Red Star Belgrade v Olympiacos Red Star Belgrade are at home to Olympiakos Piraeus in a Champions League Group B clash

1 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-LMO-ATM/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Lokomotiv Moscow v Atletico Madrid Atletico Madrid visit Lokomotiv Moscow in the Champions League.

1 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-JUV-B04/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Juventus v Bayer Leverkusen 1 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-LIBERTADORES-RIV-BOJ/REPORT (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Copa Libertadores - River Plate v Boca Juniors

River Plate face Boca Juniors in the first leg of their Copa Libertadores semi-final in Buenos Aires. 1 Oct 20:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

ATHLETICS ATHLETICS-PARKRUN/

Athletics-Six million on board for parkrun's 15th birthday The worldwide phenomenon that is parkrun celebrates its 15th birthday this week - with 6 million runners now on board around the world

1 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT ATHLETICS-WORLD/ (PIX) (TV)

Athletics - World Athletics Championships - Doha 2019 Day six of the World Athletics Championships in Doha.

2 Oct 09:35 ET / 13:35 GMT TENNIS

TENNIS-TOKYO/ (TV) Tennis - ATP 500 - Japan Open

Action from day three of the Japan Open - an ATP 500 event in Tokyo. 2 Oct 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

TENNIS-BEIJING/ (TV) Tennis - ATP 500 - China Open

Action from day three of the China Open - an ATP 500 event in Beijing. 2 Oct 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

TENNIS-BEIJING/ Tennis - WTA Premier Mandatory - China Open

The WTA hosts a Premier Mandatory tournament in Beijing. 2 Oct

CRICKET CRICKET-TEST-IND-ZAF/

Cricket - India v South Africa - First test India and South Africa meet in the first of the three-test series in Visakhapatnam.

2 Oct GYMNASTICS

GYMNASTICS-WORLD/ Preview of the 2019 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships

Overall preview of the 2019 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships. 2 Oct

RUGBY RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-AUS-URY/PREVIEW (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Australia name team for Uruguay clash Following their crushing loss to Wales, Australia coach Michael Cheika names team to face Uruguay in Pool D.

2 Oct 00:00 ET / 04:00 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-FRA-USA/ (PIX) (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - France v United States France play the United States in their Rugby World Cup Pool C game in Fukuoka.

2 Oct 03:45 ET / 07:45 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-NZL-CAN/ (PIX) (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - New Zealand v Canada World champions New Zealand play Canada in their Rugby World Cup Pool B game in Oita.

2 Oct 06:15 ET / 10:15 GMT OLYMPICS

OLYMPICS-IOC/ (TV) International Olympic Committee holds two-day Executive Board Meeting

The Executive Board is scheduled to receive reports from the organising committees of the upcoming Olympic Games and various IOC commissions, as well as updates on the activities of the IOC administration. 2 Oct 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)