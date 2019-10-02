Jets C Little in concussion protocol

Winnipeg Jets center Bryan Little is in the concussion protocol and questionable for Thursday's season opener at the New York Rangers. The team did not release a timetable for the 31-year-old veteran's recovery.

Little played in all 82 games in each of the past two seasons. He tallied 15 goals and 26 assists in 2018-19 and enters his 13th NHL season with 516 points (215 goals, 301 assists) in 836 career games.

