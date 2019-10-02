Angels fire coaches White, Paul

The Los Angeles Angels dismissed pitching coach Doug White and bench coach Josh Paul as the team's shakeup continues. General manager Billy Eppler confirmed the departures, which come one day after manager Brad Ausmus was fired after one season.

The 2019 season was White's lone campaign as the Angels' pitching coach. The staff ranked 25th in the majors with a 5.12 ERA and suffered a key loss in early July when left-hander Tyler Skaggs died at age 27 due to an overdose. Paul spent two seasons as the team's bench coach, the first under Mike Scioscia prior to the 2019 season under Ausmus.

