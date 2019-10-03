REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-FRA-USA/ Super-sub Serin steers France to stop-start win over U.S.

FUKUOKA - Scrumhalf Baptiste Serin scored a try and set up another with a stellar game off the bench as a misfiring France secured a bonus point 33-9 victory over the United States with a late rally at the World Cup on Wednesday. SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MAD-BRU/REPORT

Courtois primed for another goalkeeping duel after facing Bernabeu boos MADRID - Thibaut Courtois bore the brunt of criticism from fans and the media for Real Madrid's surprise 2-2 draw at home to Club Bruges in the Champions League on Tuesday, opening up a debate over whether he should be the club's number one goalkeeper.

ATHLETICS-WORLD/ IAAF chief Coe says athletes must choose coaches carefully

DOHA - Athletes must choose their coaches carefully to avoid any risk of guilt by association, global athletics boss Sebastian Coe said on Wednesday, two days after a four-year ban was handed to leading American coach Alberto Salazar. UPCOMING

SOCCER SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ZSP-SLB/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Zenit Saint Petersburg v Benfica Zenit St Petersburg meet former European Cup winners Benfica in a Champions League Group G match.

2 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-INT/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - FC Barcelona v Inter Milan Barcelona host Inter Milan in Champions League Group F.

2 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-LIL-CHE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Lille v Chelsea. 2 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-VAL-AJA/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Champions League - Valencia v Ajax Amsterdam

Valencia host Ajax Amsterdam in Champions League Group H. 2 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-RBL-LYO/REPORT (PIX) Soccer Soccer - Champions League - RB Leipzig v Olympique Lyonnais.

2 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT SOCCER-LIBERTADORES-GRE-FLA/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Copa Libertadores - Gremio v Flamengo Soccer - Copa Libertadores - Semi Finals - First Leg - Gremio v Flamengo in Porto Alegre.

2 Oct 20:30 ET / 00:30 GMT SOCCER-ITALY/PREVIEW

Soccer- Italy - Serie A preview Preview of the weekend's Serie A matches.

3 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW

Soccer - Spain - La Liga preview A preview of the weekend's action in La Liga.

3 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT SOCCER-EURO/FRA (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - France v Turkey France's coach Didier Deschamps announces players to play against Iceland and Turkey in Group H of the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

3 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT SOCCER-EURO-CZE-ENG/PREVIEW (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - England squad announcement & Gareth Southgate news conference. 3 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

RUGBY RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ZAF-ITA/PREVIEW (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - South Africa v Italy - News conferences & training South Africa prepare to play Italy in their Rugby World Cup Pool B game in Shizouka.

3 Oct 21:30 ET / 01:30 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG-ARG/PREVIEW (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - England v Argentina - England name team for Argentina match England head coach Eddie Jones names the side to face Argentina in their Rugby World Cup Pool C game at the Tokyo Stadium.

3 Oct 23:30 ET / 03:30 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-GEO-FJI/ (PIX) (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Georgia v Fiji Georgia play Fiji in their Rugby World Cup Pool D game in Osaka.

3 Oct 03:15 ET / 07:15 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-IRL-RUS/ (PIX) (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Ireland v Russia Ireland play Russia in their Rugby World Cup Pool A game in Kobe.

3 Oct 06:15 ET / 10:15 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG-ARG/PREVIEW

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - England v Argentina match preview England face their toughest task so far while it's all or nothing for Argentina in their Rugby World Cup Pool C game at the Tokyo Stadium.

3 Oct 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT TENNIS

TENNIS-TOKYO/ (TV) Tennis - ATP 500 - Japan Open

Action from day four of the Japan Open - an ATP 500 event in Tokyo. 3 Oct 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

TENNIS-BEIJING/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - ATP 500 - China Open

Action from day four of the China Open - an ATP 500 event in Beijing. 3 Oct 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

TENNIS-BEIJING/ Tennis - WTA Premier Mandatory - China Open

The WTA hosts a Premier Mandatory tournament in Beijing. 3 Oct

GOLF GOLF-SHRINERS/

Golf - Shriners Hospitals for Children Open first round World number one Brooks Koepka makes his first PGA Tour appearance of the new season as he heads a strong field at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas.

3 Oct CRICKET

CRICKET-TEST-IND-ZAF/ Cricket - India v South Africa - First test

India and South Africa meet in the first of the three-test series in Visakhapatnam. 3 Oct

ATHLETICS ATHLETICS-WORLD/ (PIX) (TV)

Athletics - World Athletics Championships - Doha 2019 Day seven of the World Athletics Championships in Doha.

3 Oct 09:35 ET / 13:35 GMT OLYMPICS

OLYMPICS-IOC/ (TV) IOC President news briefing after Executive Board two-day Meeting

The Executive Board is scheduled to receive reports from the Organising Committees of the upcoming Olympic Games and various IOC commissions, as well as updates on the activities of the IOC administration. 3 Oct 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL BASEBALL-MLB-OAK-TB

AL Wild Card: Athletics, Rays fight for playoff spot - Field Level Media The Houston Astros wait in the wings for the winner of Wednesday’s National League wild-card game between the Oakland Athletics and Tampa Bay Rays.

20:00 ET / 00:00 BASEBALL-MLB-ATL-STL

Preview: Cardinals, Braves meet in Game 1 - Field Level Media NL Central winner St. Louis travels to Atlanta to meet the NL East-winning Braves in Game 1 of the NLDS.

20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT BASEBALL-MLB-LAD-WAS

Preview: Nationals, Dodgers meet in Game 1 - Field Level Media The Washington Nationals, a come-from-behind winner in the NL wild-card game, travel to Los Angeles to meet the Dodgers in Game 1 of the NLDS.

22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

