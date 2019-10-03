Redskins' Gruden on QB plan: 'We don't have one right now'

Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden admitted that the team doesn't have a plan at quarterback heading into its game against the New England Patriots this weekend. "We don't have one right now," Gruden told reporters on a conference call Wednesday. "I'm going to go out here at practice today. We have individual work we're going to do. We want to see the health of the guys, first of all. See where (rookie Dwayne Haskins is) at. Then I'll make a decision shortly."

Haskins, who was the 15th overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft, threw three interceptions in relief of Case Keenum in Washington's 24-3 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday. Keenum has started all four games for the winless Redskins (0-4) this season, completing 92 of 135 passes for 970 yards with seven touchdowns and four interceptions.

The 31-year-old Keenum, however, is nursing an ailing foot, while fellow quarterback Colt McCoy is working his way back from a leg injury that cut his 2018 season short. Keenum was in a walking boot at Wednesday's practice, while Haskins and McCoy split the reps during the open session visible to reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)