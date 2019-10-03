Harvin: 'Not a game I played that I wasn't high'

Former NFL wide receiver Percy Harvin admitted he dealt his anxiety by self-medicating with marijuana, and he did so prior to every game of his NFL career. "There's not a game -- there's not a game I played that I wasn't high," Harvin told Bleacher Report in a video published Wednesday. "And that's what I kind of want the world to see today, is it's not a stigma and people doing it and getting into a whole bunch of trouble. It's just people that's just living regular life that just got deficiencies or maybe just want to enjoy themselves. It's a natural way to do so."

Marijuana is on the NFL's banned list, although Harvin was never suspended for violating the league's substance abuse policy. Harvin, now 31, was diagnosed with an anxiety disorder and played through it during his eight NFL seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks, New York Jets and Buffalo Bills.

"The only thing that really seemed to work is when I would smoke marijuana," said Harvin, who recorded 353 receptions for 4,026 yards with 22 touchdowns. He also had five rushing scores and five kick returns for touchdowns. Harvin also addressed his altercation with former Seahawks teammate Golden Tate that took place one day before Super Bowl XLVIII against Denver.

"Golden did an interview, and I had just sat out the previous game with a concussion," Harvin recalled of what first upset him. "So the question is, 'How do you feel getting Percy Harvin back and getting some of y'all power back getting ready to play this tough Denver Broncos team?' And the response was: 'We made it here without him, so whether he play or don't play, we going to be good.'" Harvin admitted "it was true" that he struck Tate and also noted that he cut the chin of fellow wide receiver Doug Baldwin in a melee the following August.

"I never really had done this before, but to finally tell, you know, my man Dougie and Golden that them situations, they were on your boy 100 percent," Harvin said.

