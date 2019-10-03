Astros' Hinch plans on Correa, Verlander for Game 1

Manager AJ Hinch had some good news for the Houston Astros and their fans on Wednesday, two days before the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays begins: He expects injured shortstop Carlos Correa to play in Game 1. Correa sat out the last seven games of the regular season due to an ailing back.

During a simulated inning at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday, Correa took some swings against reliever Will Harris. "He reported that he feels great," Hinch told reporters. "He looks great. He's moving around in normal fashion, and I expect him to play on Friday."

Correa batted .279 with 21 homers and 59 RBIs in 75 games during an injury-plagued season. Correa, who turned 25 on Sept. 22, missed 50 games with a fractured rib, returning to action on July 26. He injured his back 3 1/2 weeks later and sat out the next 25 games before returning on Sept. 17.

On Wednesday night, Hinch also announced his pitching rotation for the first three games of the ALDS. Justin Verlander (21-6, 2.58 ERA) will get the nod for Game 1 on Friday against the Rays at Minute Maid Park. Gerrit Cole (20-5, 2.50) will start Game 2 on Saturday in Houston, followed by Zack Greinke (18-5, 2.93) in Game 3 on Monday in St. Petersburg, Fla. "Not really news breaking when it comes to those three," Hinch said, according to MLB.com. "I'm sure everybody could have predicted how we were going to go, and I wasn't going to commit to a Game 4 (starter) quite yet. All those guys are prepared and ready to go."

If there is a Game 4, Hinch might go with either rookie right-hander Jose Urquidy (2-1, 3.95 ERA) or veteran Wade Miley (14-6, 3.98 ERA). Miley made five starts in September and went 1-2 with a 16.68 ERA. "We haven't set our roster yet, nor do we really need to worry about a Game 4," Hinch said.

The Rays earned a shot at the American League West champion Astros by beating the host Oakland A's 5-1 on Wednesday in the AL wild-card game.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)