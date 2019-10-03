Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NHL roundup: Caps spoil Blues' party in OT

Jakub Vrana's overtime goal lifted the visiting Washington Capitals to a 3-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday night, a season-opening showdown between the last two Stanley Cup champions. Alexander Ovechkin and Dmitry Orlov also scored for the Capitals, and Lars Eller had two assists. Goaltender Braden Holtby stopped 20 of 22 shots. American Norman misses 400m final due to injury

American Michael Norman, a gold medal favorite at the world athletics championships, missed out on the 400 meters final after holding back in the semi-final to avoid exacerbating a lingering injury. The 21-year-old, who finished last in his heat in a time of 45.94 seconds, said he had decided to slow down to avoid hurting himself. Vikings pose big challenge for Giants rookie QB Jones

In boxing, the axiom says that styles make fights. If the same holds true for the NFL, the Sunday matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants could be one of the best watches in Week 5. It will be a clash of Minnesota's top-10 defense against New York rookie quarterback Daniel Jones, who has won his first two starts after replacing veteran Eli Manning. Jones led the Giants to 32-31 and 24-3 victories over the Buccaneers and Redskins, respectively, to push New York to 2-2. NFL notebook: Cardinals owner Bidwill dies at 88

Bill Bidwill, the sole owner of the NFL's Cardinals franchise since 1972, died Wednesday at 88. Bill Bidwill's father, Charles Bidwill, bought the Cardinals, then in Chicago, in 1932. Bill and his brother Charles Jr. inherited the team, then in St. Louis, in 1962 before Bill purchased his brother's share in 1972. He moved the team to the Phoenix area in 1988. Warner takes lead after Day One of decathlon, Mayer lurks

Canada's Damian Warner snatched the lead after the opening day of decathlon competition at the world athletics championships on Wednesday but will have restless night with world record holder and defending champion Kevin Mayer lurking just 30 points back. Sandwiched between the two gold medal favorites is another Canadian, Pierce LePage, but it is the Frenchman, who has a history of turning in big scores on the second day, that Warner will be wary of. Holloway glides to gold as McLeod tumbles

Grant Holloway of the United States blazed to his first 110 meters hurdles world title on Wednesday in a dramatic race in which defending champion Omar McLeod fell. The 21-year-old Holloway, who came into the championships with the season's fastest run of 12.98 seconds, smoothly glided through 10 hurdles to cross the line in 13.10, five hundredths of a second ahead of Sergey Shubenkov. Gymnastics: Biles eyes yet another record performance at worlds

American Simone Biles will look to extend her legacy as one of the greatest gymnasts of all time as she bids to tumble her way to an unprecedented fifth women's all around title at the world championships in Stuttgart. The owner of 20 world medals, including 14 golds, the 22-year-old could end the championships as the most decorated athlete in the competition's history by topping Belarusian Vitaly Scherbo's record haul of 23 medals. IOC plans boxing qualifiers with the help of suspended AIBA

The International Olympic Committee has been cooperating with boxing's suspended international federation AIBA as the Olympic body plans the sport's qualifiers and tournament at next year's Tokyo 2020 Games. The IOC in June officially took over the boxing qualification and competition for the Tokyo Games, suspending the international boxing federation AIBA over issues surrounding its finances and governance. IndyCar's aeroscreen gets thumbs up from Power and Dixon

Former Indianapolis 500 winners Scott Dixon and Will Power tested IndyCar's new cockpit protection device on Wednesday and both drivers gave the aeroscreen a thumbs up and said it was already fit for racing. The aeroscreen, which is designed to protect drivers from flying debris, covers the open-air cockpit and is anchored by a titanium framework surrounding the driver. Lyles beats asthma and the blues to conquer the world

Noah Lyles had to overcome severe asthma as a child and periods of depression on his way to becoming world 200 meters champion at the age of 22. The day after his triumph, when he stormed across the line unthreatened in a time of 19.83 seconds, American Lyles said that asthma had been part of his life ever since he could remember.

