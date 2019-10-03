UPDATE 2-Rugby-Samoa change six for Japan clash as brothers unite

Samoa coach Steve Jackson has made six changes to his side for Saturday's Rugby World Cup clash against hosts Japan, throwing up the possibility of two sets of brothers being on the pitch at the same time.

Number eight and captain Jack Lam, and his brother Seilala, who plays at hooker, will start the Pool A game at the City of Toyota Stadium. Loose-head prop Jordan Lay has been brought into the starting XV while his brother James, also a prop who operates on the other side of the front row, is among the replacements.

Lock Piula Faasalele, scrumhalf Dwayne Polataivao, flyhalf Ulupano Seuteni and wing Ah See Tuala are the others to have been drafted into the side following Monday's 34-0 loss to Scotland. The selection of Seuteni ahead of 37-year-old Tusi Pisi, playing in his third World Cup, will raise some eyebrows.

"We just felt that UJ (Seuteni) deserved his opportunity this week and Tusi still plays a massive role for us, coming off the bench," Jackson told reporters. "I think his experience is going to be vital if it comes to being a close game."

Samoa is still in contention for the quarter-finals but would need to beat Japan and Ireland in their remaining two matches, both of which would be major surprises. They have not been helped by four yellow cards in their first two games and Jackson says they will have to cut out the foul play.

"Our discipline from now has to be extremely good. We can't afford to play - if you think about it - 40 minutes over the last two games with only 14 or 13 men and expect to be out there and win games," he said. "We've just got to be smarter in the decisions that we make when we don't have the ball in hand."

Japan is riding the crest of a wave following their stunning 19-12 victory over Ireland last time out and will be hopeful of keeping that momentum going against the Samoans. Flank TJ Ioane and fullback Tim Nanai-Williams are the only two Samoan players who started in their 26-5 defeat to Japan in the 2015 World Cup, which was also the last meeting between the sides.

Team: 15-Tim Nanai-Williams, 14-Ah See Tuala, 13-Alapati Leiua, 12-Henry Taefu, 11-Ed Fidow, 10-Ulupano Seuteni, 9-Dwayne Polataivao, 8-Jack Lam (captain), 7-TJ Ioane, 6-Chris Vui, 5-Kane Le'aupepe, 4-Piula Faasalele, 3-Michael Alaalatoa, 2-Seilala Lam, 1-Jordan Lay Replacements: 16-Ray Niuia, 17-Paul Alo-Emile, 18-James Lay, 19-Senio Toleafoa, 20-Josh Tyrell, 21-Pele Cowley, 22-Tusi Pisi, 23-Kieron Fonotia.

