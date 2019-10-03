The following are the top/expected stories at 1700 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES: *Match Report of the ongoing opening Test between India and South Africa.

*Comment copies from first Test between India and South Africa. *Report of fifth women's T20I between India and South Africa.

*World Athletics Championships in Doha. *Report of Pro Kabaddi League.

*Report of Vijay Hazare Trophy across the country.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-IND-PHILANDER Senior SA players should give back rather look for greener pastures: Philander

By Bharat Sharma Visakhapatnam, Oct 3 (PTI) South Africa's most experienced pacer Vernon Philander is enjoying being a "mentor" in the twilight of his career and wants more of his contemporaries to give back to the game instead of looking for "greener pastures".

SPO-WFI-COACH

WFI terminates Karimi's contract, saying his VIP culture can't be followed By Amanpreet Singh

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has sacked men's freestyle coach Hossein Karimi just six months into his tenure, claiming that the Iranian brought with himself a VIP culture which cannot be followed in the country.

SPO-CHESS-RANKING India's Koneru Humpy jumps to world no 3 in latest FIDE ranking

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Indian woman chess player Koneru Humpy has jumped to world number 3 position in the latest rankings released by the world body (FIDE).

SPO-TNPL-FIXING TNPL: Internal probe committee gives "clean chit" to TNPL T20 on fixing charges

Chennai, Oct 3 (PTI) The internal probe committee of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) has concluded that "no actionable incidents had been noticed" into allegations of match-fixing that surfaced during the last edition of TNPL T20 tournament.

SPO-ISL-ATK Coach Habas' goal is to strike a balance in ATK

Kolkata, Oct 3 (PTI) Having guided ATK to a title triumph five years ago, coach Antonio Lopez Habas on Thursday said his primary focus now is to build a balanced team after he returned to his old franchise for the sixth season of the Indian Super League.

SPO-SANIA When Sania was told to stop playing tennis as 'no one would marry' her

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) A trailblazer in Indian tennis, Sania Mirza on Thursday revealed that as a child, she was once asked to stop playing as "no one would marry" her if her complexion turned "dark" due to the rigours of an outdoor sport.

SPO-MARATHON-AMBASSADOR Olympic medallist Carmelita Jeter becomes ADHM's international event ambassador

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Olympic medallist American sprinter Carmelita Jeter was on Thursday named as the international event ambassador for the 15th edition of Airtel Delhi Half Marathon (ADHM) scheduled to be held here on October 20.

SPO-GYM-WORLD-IND Tough task awaits Indians in World Artistic Gymnastics C'ships

Stuttgart (Germany), Oct 3 (PTI) Medal is too far-fetched a thought and Indian gymnasts, sans an injured Dipa Karmakar, will face an uphill task when they begin their campaign at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, here on Friday. ATK

ATK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)