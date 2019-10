Kultar Malik was re-elected president of the Haryana Cricket Association (HCA) unopposed, during its Annual General Meeting on Thursday.

Mrinal Ojha and Mahender Singh were named secretary and treasurer of the association respectively. All three office-bearers are outgoing BCCI treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry's loyalists.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)