Reuters New York
Updated: 03-10-2019 23:48 IST
Oilers recall D Bouchard, demote D Bear

The Edmonton Oilers recalled top prospect Evan Bouchard from Bakersfield of the American Hockey League and assigned defenseman Ethan Bear to the Condors, the team announced Thursday. Bear, 22, played more than 15 minutes in Edmonton's season-opening 3-2 home win against Vancouver on Wednesday night. In 18 games last season, he had a goal and three assists in 18 games while registering a minus-11 rating.

Bouchard, 19, was the 10th overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft. The defenseman played seven games with Edmonton last season, scoring one goal and registering a minus-5. The Oilers also announced they had placed defenseman Adam Larsson on Long Term Injured Reserve.

COUNTRY : United States
