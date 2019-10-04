REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Ireland began to put their World Cup back on track after the shock loss to Japan but it took them over an hour to secure a bonus point and strengthen their quarter-final chances in an unconvincing 35-0 win over a stubborn Russia on Thursday. ATHLETICS-WORLD/

Some athletes fear for livelihood with Diamond League events at risk DOHA, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Before he began competing in lucrative Diamond League meetings, Norwegian discus thrower Ola Stunes Isene moved back to his parents' home with his girlfriend because he could not make a living from the sport.

SOCCER-EURO-CZE-ENG/ England call up Abraham and Tomori, drop Alli and Lingard

LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - England dropped Dele Alli and Jesse Lingard but called up Chelsea youngsters Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori in a 25-man squad on Thursday for away Euro 2020 qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Bulgaria. UPCOMING

SOCCER SOCCER-EUROPA/

Europa League wrap Wrap of the Europa League action

3 Oct 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-LEI/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool news conference Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Leicester City.

4 Oct SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-WLV/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City news conference Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

4 Oct SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW-MUN/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United news conference Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Newcastle United.

4 Oct 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT SOCCER-EURO-ESP/

Soccer - Euro 2020 qualifiers - Spain squad announcement Spain coach Robert Moreno names his squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers away to Norway and Sweden. The coach could call up Barcelona's 16-year-old forward Ansu Fati for the first time.

4 Oct 05:30 ET / 09:30 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-BRH-TOT/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur News conference as Tottenham Hotspur prepare to play Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League.

4 Oct 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT SOCCER-FRANCE-AMI-OLM/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer France - Ligue 1 - Amiens vs Marseille Soccer-Ligue 1 wrap Olympique de Marseille travel to Amiens in Ligue 1.

4 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT TENNIS

TENNIS-BEIJING/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - ATP 500 - China Open

Action from day five of the China Open - an ATP 500 event in Beijing. 4 Oct 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

TENNIS-BEIJING/ Tennis - WTA Premier Mandatory - China Open

The WTA hosts a Premier Mandatory tournament in Beijing. 4 Oct

RUGBY RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-NZL-NAM/PREVIEW (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - New Zealand v Namibia - New Zealand announce team to face Namibia World champions New Zealand announce team to play Namibia in their Rugby World Cup Pool B game at the Tokyo Stadium.

4 Oct 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG-ARG/PREVIEW (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - England v Argentina - News conferences & training England and Argentina prepare for their Rugby World Cup Pool C game at the Tokyo Stadium.

4 Oct RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-AUS-URY/PREVIEW (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Australia v Uruguay - News conferences & training Australia and Uruguay prepare for their Rugby World Cup Pool D game at the Oita Stadium.

4 Oct 00:00 ET / 04:00 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ZAF-ITA/ (PIX) (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - South Africa v Italy South Africa play Italy in their Rugby World Cup Pool B game in Shizouka.

4 Oct 05:45 ET / 09:45 GMT GOLF

GOLF-SHRINERS/ Golf - Shriners Hospitals for Children Open second round

World number one Brooks Koepka makes his first PGA Tour appearance of the new season as he heads a strong field at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas. 4 Oct

CRICKET CRICKET-TEST-IND-ZAF/

Cricket - India v South Africa - First test India and South Africa meet in the first of the three-test series in Visakhapatnam.

4 Oct GYMNASTICS

GYMNASTICS-WORLD/ (PIX) 2019 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships

Stuttgart hosts the 2019 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships. 4 Oct

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE FOOTBALL-NFL-SEA-LAR

Thursday Night Football: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks - Field Level Media Jared Goff and the Rams face Russell Wilson and the Seahawks in a clash of 3-1 NFC West teams.

4 Oct 20:20 ET/00:20 GMT MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

BASEBALL-MLB-ATL-STL NL Division Series: Cardinals at Braves- Field Level Media

The NL East champion Atlanta Braves host the NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals in Game 1 of the National League Division Series. 4 Oct 17:00 ET/21:00 GMT

BASEBALL-MLB-ATL-STL Preview: Cardinals, Braves meet in Game 2 - Field Level Media

NL Central winner St. Louis travels to Atlanta to meet the NL East-winning Braves in Game 2 of the NLDS. Oct 4 23:00 ET/03:00 GMT

BASEBALL-MLB-HOU-TB Preview: Rays, Astros meet in Game 1 - Field Level Media

AL wild-card winner Tampa Bay travels to Houston to meet the AL Central-winning Astros in Game 1 of the ALDS. Oct 4 16:00 ET/20:00 GMT

BASEBALL-MLB-NYY-MIN Preview: Twins, Yankees meet in Game 1 - Field Level Media

AL Central winner Minnesota travels to New York to meet the AL East-winning Yankees in Game 1 of the ALDS. Oct 4 20:00 ET/00:00 GMT

Also Read: Rugby-Tongan Manu returns from cancer battle to face England

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)