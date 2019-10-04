LUNCH SCOREBOARD, IND vs SA, 1st Test

Scoreboard at lunch on the third day of the opening Test between India and South Africa, here on Friday.

India 1st Innings: 502/7 declared

South Africa 1st Innings: (Overnight 39 for 3) Dean Elgar batting 76

Aiden Markram b R Ashwin 5 Theunis de Bruyn c Saha b R Ashwin 4

Dane Piedt b R Jadeja 0 Temba Bavuma lbw b I Sharma 18

Faf du Plessis batting 48 Extras (LB-1, NB-1) 2

Total (4 wickets in 50 overs) 153 Fall of Wickets: 1-14, 2-31, 3-34, 4-63

Bowler: Ishant Sharma 9-2-29-1, Mohammed Shami 5-3-7-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 18-5-51-2, Ravindra Jadeja 16-1-56-1, Hanuma Vihari 2-0-9-0.

