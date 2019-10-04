Elgar leads South Africa fightback with century

Opener Dean Elgar hit his 12th Test hundred to lead South Africa to 292 for five at tea on the third day of the opening match against India, here on Friday. Skipper Faf du Plessis made 55 before being dismissed by R Ashwin.

Elgar was unbeaten on 133 and giving him company at the break was Quinton de Kock (69) South Africa are still trailing India by 210 runs.

The visitors lost Temba Bavuma, trapped by paceman Ishant Sharma, in the first session of the day and Du Plessis in the second. Brief Scores:

India 1st innings: 502 for 7 declared in 136 overs. South Africa 1st innings: 292 for 5 in 87 overs.(D Elgar batting 133, Q de Kock bating 69, Du Plessis 55; R Ashwin 3/51).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)