TEA SCOREBOARD, IND vs SA, 1st Test

Scoreboard at tea on the third day of the opening Test between India and South Africa, here on Friday.

India 1st Innings: 502/7 declared

South Africa 1st Innings: (Overnight 39 for 3) Dean Elgar batting 133

Aiden Markram b R Ashwin 5 Theunis de Bruyn c Saha b R Ashwin 4

Dane Piedt b R Jadeja 0 Temba Bavuma lbw b I Sharma 18

Faf du Plessis c Pujara b Ashwin 55 Q de Kock batting 69

Extras (LB-3, NB-5) 8 Total (5 wickets in 87 overs) 292

Fall of Wickets: 1-14, 2-31, 3-34, 4-63, 5-178 Bowler: Ishant Sharma 11-2-34-1, Mohammed Shami 11-3-25-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 29-7-98-3, Ravindra Jadeja 24-2-82-1, Hanuma Vihari 9-1-38-0, Rohit Sharma 2-1-7-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)