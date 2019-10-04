The following are the top/expected stories at 1700 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES: *Day 3 report of the ongoing opening Test between India and South Africa.

*Comment copies from first Test between India and South Africa. *Report of sixth women's T20I between India and South Africa.

*World Athletics Championships in Doha. *Report of Pro Kabaddi League.

*Report of Vijay Hazare Trophy across the country.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-IND-LD TEA

Elgar strikes ton in South Africa's fightback Visakhapatnam, Oct 4 (PTI) Dean Elgar became the first South African to score a Test hundred in India since 2010 as the opener led visitors' valiant fightback on day three of the series-opener, here on Friday.

SPO-POLLOCK-INTERVIEW

Sport is business now, can't help if players choose county over country: Pollock By Bharat Sharma

Visakhapatnam, Oct 4 (PTI) South African great Shaun Pollock is concerned about players at their peak choosing county cricket over the national team in his country but says it is a problem "you can't fix as sport has become business".

SPO-IND-JADEJA-FEAT Jadeja becomes fastest Indian to scalp 200 Test wickets

Visakhapatnam, Oct 4 (PTI) Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja on Friday became the second fastest Indian to scalp 200 wickets in Test cricket during the opening match against South Africa here.

SPO-BOX-WOM-WORLD Jamuna Boro gives India winning start at World Women's Boxing

Ulan-Ude (Russia), Oct 4 (PTI) Jamuna Boro (54kg) gave a flying start to India's campaign in the World Women's Boxing Championships by advancing to the pre-quarterfinals with a facile win here on Friday.

SPO-TOPS Wrestler Ravi Dahiya included in TOPS, Sakshi dropped

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Young wrestler Ravi Dahiya, who recently won a World championships bronze medal, was on Friday included in the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) while struggling Sakshi Malik was dropped from the program.

SPO-AFGHAN-APPOINTMENT Afghanistan appoints Englishman Andy Moles as Director of Cricket-cum-Chief Selector

Kabul (Afghanistan), Oct 4 (PTI) Former England first-class cricketer Andy Moles has been appointed as the Director of Cricket and Chief Selector of the Afghanistan team.

SPO-MCA-ELECTIONS MCA polls: Patil elected President; Secy Naik to represent association at BCCI polls

Mumbai, Oct 4 (PTI) Education baron Vijay Patil and Sanjay Naik were on Friday elected unopposed as president and secretary respectively of the Mumbai Cricket Association here.

SPO-FOOT-IND Indian team arrives for preparatory camp ahead of FIFA WC qualifiers match against Bangladesh

Guwahati, Oct 4 (PTI) The senior men's football squad arrived here on Friday for a preparatory camp ahead of India's second round World Cup qualifier match against Bangladesh, to be held on October 15 in Kolkata.

SPO-GOLF-BHULLAR Bhullar makes big charge on back-nine, T-8th in Spain

Madrid, Oct 4 (PTI) Gaganjeet Bhullar was superb on the back-nine, striking three birdies and an eagle, for a four-under 67 which placed him Tied-8th after the first round of the Mutuactivos Open golf tournament here.

SPO-GOLF-LAHIRI Lahiri opens with modest two-under 69 at Vegas

Las Vegas, Oct 4 (PTI) Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri shot a modest two-under 69 in the first round to be placed Tied-67 at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)