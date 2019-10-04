The following are the top/expected stories at 2100 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of sixth women's T20I between India and South Africa.

*World Athletics Championships in Doha. *Report of Pro Kabaddi League.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-LD IND Elgar, de Kock engineer South Africa's fightback on day three

By Bharat Sharma Visakhapatnam, Oct 4 (PTI) Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock kept the skilful Indian spinners at bay with memorable hundreds, orchestrating South Africa's spirited counter-offensive against the fancied hosts in the series-opening Test here on Friday.

SPO-POLLOCK-INTERVIEW

Sport is business now, can't help if players choose county over country: Pollock By Bharat Sharma

Visakhapatnam, Oct 4 (PTI) South African great Shaun Pollock is concerned about players at their peak choosing county cricket over the national team in his country but says it is a problem "you can't fix as sport has become business".

SPO-IND-ASHWIN To stay away from cricket was very tough: Ashwin

By Bharat Sharma Visakhapatnam, Oct 4 (PTI) Ravichandran Ashwin, playing his first Test match since December last year, says he badly missed playing for India in the last 10 months, so much so that the wily off-spinner stopped watching the game.

SPO-IND-ELGAR

Playing county cricket has helped me play spin better: Elgar Visakhapatnam, Oct 4 (PTI) Opener Dean Elgar said he may have made his best hundred for South Africa on Friday in the first Test against India here and credited county cricket, including his battles with R Ashwin there, for making him a better batsman against quality spin.

SPO-HARBHAJAN

Will play for CSK, withdrawing my name from 'The Hundred Draft': Harbhajan By Kushan Sarkar

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Senior off-spinner Harbhajan Singh on Friday clarified that he will be playing the next edition of Indian Premier League for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and will withdraw his name from the Players' Draft of the new 'The Hundred' league in the United Kingdom.

SPO-IND-JADEJA-FEAT Jadeja becomes second fastest Indian to scalp 200 Test wickets

Visakhapatnam, Oct 4 (PTI) Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja on Friday became the second fastest Indian to scalp 200 wickets in Test cricket during the opening match against South Africa here.

SPO-BOX-WOM-WORLD Jamuna Boro gives India winning start at World Women's Boxing

Ulan-Ude (Russia), Oct 4 (PTI) Jamuna Boro (54kg) gave a flying start to India's campaign in the World Women's Boxing Championships by advancing to the pre-quarterfinals with a facile win here on Friday.

SPO-TOPS Wrestler Ravi Dahiya included in TOPS, Sakshi dropped

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Young wrestler Ravi Dahiya, who recently won a World championships bronze medal, was on Friday included in the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) while struggling Sakshi Malik was dropped from the program.

SPO-AFGHAN-APPOINTMENT Afghanistan appoints Englishman Andy Moles as Director of Cricket-cum-Chief Selector

Kabul (Afghanistan), Oct 4 (PTI) Former England first-class cricketer Andy Moles has been appointed as the Director of Cricket and Chief Selector of the Afghanistan team.

SPO-MCA-ELECTIONS MCA polls: Patil elected President; Secy Naik to represent association at BCCI polls

Mumbai, Oct 4 (PTI) Education baron Vijay Patil and Sanjay Naik were on Friday elected unopposed as president and secretary respectively of the Mumbai Cricket Association here.

SPO-FOOT-IND Indian team arrives for preparatory camp ahead of FIFA WC qualifiers match against Bangladesh

Guwahati, Oct 4 (PTI) The senior men's football squad arrived here on Friday for a preparatory camp ahead of India's second round World Cup qualifier match against Bangladesh, to be held on October 15 in Kolkata.

SPO-HOCK-WOM India hold Great Britain to 2-2 draw in last tour match

Marlow (UK) Oct 4 (PTI) Goals by Navjot Kaur and Gurjit Kaur helped the Indian women's hockey team hold hosts Great Britain to a 2-2 draw in the last match of the Tour to England held here on Friday.

SPO-WRESTLER Add 'Beti ko Pahalwan Banao' to 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao', urges wrestler from valley

By Anil Bhatt Katra (J&K), Oct 4 (PTI) She has been grappling with opponents on the mat and circumstances outside but Kashmiri wrestler Nahida Nabi refuses to let go of her ambition, which is not limited to medals in big tournaments.

SPO-GANGULY-INTERVIEW

Will judge Agarwal after a year or so: Ganguly By Tapan Mohanta

Kolkata, Oct 4 (PTI) Mayank Agarwal has impressed at the top of the order in the few Tests he has played so far but former India captain Sourav Ganguly says he would wait and watch before calling him a first-choice opener

SPO-GOLF-BHULLAR Bhullar makes big charge on back-nine, T-8th in Spain

Madrid, Oct 4 (PTI) Gaganjeet Bhullar was superb on the back-nine, striking three birdies and an eagle, for a four-under 67 which placed him Tied-8th after the first round of the Mutuactivos Open golf tournament here.

SPO-GOLF-LAHIRI Lahiri opens with modest two-under 69 at Vegas

Las Vegas, Oct 4 (PTI) Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri shot a modest two-under 69 in the first round to be placed Tied-67 at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)