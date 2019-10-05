Steelers WR Smith-Schuster questionable for Ravens

Running back James Conner is ready to go while wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster still isn't sure whether he will be on the field when the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Conner, bothered by an ankle injury, was taken off the team's injury report on Friday. Meanwhile, Smith-Schuster (toe) continues to have problems and he told reporters that he did the "bare minimum" in Friday's practice.

"I just wanted to get the plays down and make sure I know what I am doing," said Smith-Schuster, who had three catches for 15 yards in Pittsburgh's 27-3 win against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4. Smith-Schuster has 17 receptions for a team-leading 258 yards this season.

Conner has a team-best 139 rushing yards this season but is averaging just 3.2 yards per carry. He was injured during the game against the Bengals. "Just got to rest it a couple days and be smart," Conner told reporters. "Calmed down a little bit. I was able to practice today, feel good. I got some good mental reps in, physical reps."

Tight end Vance McDonald (shoulder) also is listed as questionable. He sat out the game against Cincinnati and returned to practice on Friday. Linebacker Vince Williams (hamstring) is questionable after missing the previous two games. He was a full practice participant all week.

Linebacker Anthony Chickillo (foot) and fullback Roosevelt Nix (knee) have been ruled out.

