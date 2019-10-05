International Development News
Raptors pick up Anunoby's 2020-21 option

Reuters Toronto
Updated: 05-10-2019 03:35 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The Toronto Raptors on Friday exercised the fourth-year option on forward OG Anunoby's contract, which places the 22-year-old under contract through the 2020-21 contract. Anunoby will receive $3.87 million in 2020-21. He is set to make $2.28 million this season.

Anunoby averaged 7.0 points and 2.9 rebounds in 67 games (six starts) last season. In 141 career games (68 starts), he is averaging 6.4 points and 2.7 rebounds. Anunoby was a first-round pick (23rd overall) in the 2017 NBA Draft.

COUNTRY : Canada
