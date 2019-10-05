REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

American Dalilah Muhammad broke her own world record to win the women’s 400 metres hurdles at the world championships with a time of 52.16 seconds on Friday, edging out compatriot Sydney McLaughlin in a gripping race.

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ROUNDUP/ NHL roundup: Caps' Samsonov beats Isles in debut

Goaltender Ilya Samsonov made 25 saves to win his NHL debut as the Washington Capitals spoiled the New York Islanders’ season opener with a 2-1 victory Friday night in Uniondale, N.Y. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS MALAYSIA-RIGHTS/ (TV)

U.N. Human Rights chief speaks after first visit to Malaysia UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet holds a news conference at the end of a two-day visit to Malaysia, at the invitation of the Government. The visit is the first ever by a UN Human Rights Chief to the country.

5 Oct 02:30 ET / 06:30 GMT RUSSIA-VENEZUELA/ (PIX)

Russian deputy prime minister visits Venezuela Russia`s Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov on two-day visit to Venezuela.

5 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT RELIGION

POPE-CARDINALS/ (PIX) (TV) Pope elevates 13 Roman Catholic prelates to cardinal

Pope Francis will elevate 13 Roman Catholic prelates to the rank of cardinal, including 10 "cardinal electors" under 80 years old and thus eligible to vote in an eventual conclave to choose his successor. 5 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

