Cricket-India's Pandya undergoes back surgery, hopes to return soon

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya underwent successful surgery on his lower back in London and hopes to return to action in "no time". "Surgery done successfully .. Extremely grateful to everyone for your wishes .. Will be back in no time! Till then miss me," the 25-year-old tweeted https://twitter.com/hardikpandya7/status/1180355959878586369 on Saturday along with a picture of himself in the hospital.

The 25-year-old first sustained the injury during the Asia Cup last September and missed India's limited-overs home series against Australia in February with lower back stiffness. He recovered in time to play the World Cup before complaining about the issue again after the recent Twenty20 matches against South Africa.

