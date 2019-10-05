The following are the top/expected stories at 2100 hours:

Rohit races to historic hundred as first Test heads for exciting finish By Bharat Sharma

Visakhapatnam, Oct 5 (PTI) Rohit Sharma smashed another hundred and a plethora of records as India set an improbable 395-run target for South Africa in the first Test which is headed for an exciting final day.

SPO-IND-PHILANDER Philander says SA batsmen can emulate first innings effort on day five

Visakhapatnam, Oct 5 (PTI) South Africa's most experienced pacer Vernon Philander on Saturday said his team is still "within a shot" of winning the first Test against India and backed his batsmen to emulate their first innings effort on day five here. SPO-IND-PUJARA

Pujara defends timing of declaration, says team "didn't want" new ball to go soft on day 5 By Bharat Sharma

Visakhapatnam, Oct 5 (PTI) Senior batsman Cheteshwar Pujara on Saturday said that Indian team timed their second innings declaration in such a manner that they didn't have to start with a soft semi new-ball on the fifth day of their first Test against South Africa.

SPO-ATH-AVINASH I was focussing on Olympic qualification as I knew winning medal would be really tough: Avinash

By Philem Dipak Singh New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) Olympics bound steeplechaser Avinash Sable on Saturday said he was he focussed on qualifying for the Tokyo Games, knowing fully well that a podium finish in the World Championships in Doha was out of question.

SPO-HARDIK-LD SURGERY

Hardik undergoes successful back surgery in London, out for minimum 3-4 months New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) India all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Saturday underwent a successful surgery for an acute lower-back injury, which is expected to keep him out of action for at least four months.

SPO-ROHIT-RECORD

Rohit becomes 1st ever batsman to hit tons in debut as Test opener Visakhapatnam, Oct 5 (PTI) Rohit Sharma on Saturday became the first-ever batsman to score two centuries on debut as a Test opener after he reached the three-figure mark for the second time in the ongoing first Test against South Africa here.

SPO-BOX-WOM-IND

Women's World Boxing C'ship: Saweety Boora in last-16, Neeraj Phogat ousted Ulan-Ude (Russia), Oct 5 (PTI) Former silver-medallist Saweety Boora (75kg) advanced to the pre-quarters with a facile win but Neeraj Phogat (57kg) bowed out after a contentious loss on a mixed day for India at the World Women's Boxing Championship here on Saturday.

SPO-HAZARE-GROUP B

Sumit Kumar's all round performance in Haryana victory Vadodara, Oct 5 (PTI) Young Sumit Kumar produced a scintillating all-round performance as Haryana defeated Baroda by 58 runs in the Elite Group B match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy National One-Day tournament, here on Saturday.

SPO-TENNIS-NAGAL

Sumit Nagal enters semifinal of ATP Challenger Campinas Campinas (Brazil), Oct 5 (PTI) India's Sumit Nagal sailed into the semifinals of the ATP Challenger Campinas with a hard-fought win over Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo here.

SPO-GOLF-WOM-ADITI

Aditi Ashok makes cut on LPGA, lies T-32nd Texas, Oct 5 (PTI) Indian golfer Aditi Ashok mixed three birdies with as many bogeys for an even par 71 to make the cut at tied-32nd position at the Ladies PGA Tour's Volunteers of America Classic here.

SPO-FOOT-IND-STIMAC

We need to attack for 90 minutes against Bangladesh: Stimac Guwahati, Oct 5 (PTI) Indian football team head coach Igor Stimac wants his side to be on the offensive for the full 90 minutes in order to break down the Bangladesh defence during their upcoming World Cup Qualifiers match in Kolkata.

SPO-GOLF-LAHIRI

Lahiri misses cut at Las Vegas Las Vegas, Oct 5 (PTI) Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri's disappointing run continued as he shot a below-par two-over 73 in the second round to miss the cut at the the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open here.

SPO-GOLF-IND

Chawrasia makes cut, Bhullar misses out in Spain Madrid, Oct 5 (PTI) India's SSP Chawrasia shot an even par 71 in the second round to make the cut, but it was curtains for compatriot Gaganjeet Bhullar at the Open de Espana golf tournament here.

