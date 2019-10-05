Pakistan pacer Mohammad Hasnain youngest player to take T20I hat-trick

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Hasnain on Saturday became the youngest player to take a hat-trick in T20Is. He achieved the feat in the ongoing T20I match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The 19-year-old, 183-days old pacer dismissed Bhanuka Rajapaksa (32), Dasun Shanaka (17) and Shehan Jayasuriya (2) on successive balls to record a hat-trick. The ongoing match is Hasnain's second T20I match for Pakistan. The pacer went on to record a bowling spell of 3-37 from his four overs.

He was smashed around in his first two overs but he came back strongly in his third as he dismissed Rajapaksha. He sent him back to the pavilion on the final ball of the 16th over and then took two more wickets on the first two balls of the 19th over and finally finished with figures of 3-37.

In the match, Pakistan won the toss and opted to field first. Danushka Gunathilaka's knock of 57 runs helped Sri Lanka post a score of 165/5 in the allotted twenty overs after being asked to bat first.

While filing this story, Pakistan had reached the score of 57/3 in ten overs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)