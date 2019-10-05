Sri Lanka upset Pakistan by 64 runs in first Twenty20

Lahore, Oct 5 (AFP) Inexperienced Sri Lanka stunned Pakistan by 64 runs in the first Twenty20 international in Lahore on Saturday, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Sri Lanka scored 165-5 in their 20 overs with Danushka Gunathilaka scoring 57 off 38 balls including a six and eight boundaries.

Teenage Pakistan paceman Mohammad Hasnain took a hat-trick, finishing with 3-37. Pakistan were bowled out for 101 in 17.4 overs with Nuwan Pradeep and Isuru Udana taking three wickets apiece.

The second match will be played on Monday and the third on Wednesday -- all in Lahore. AFP PDS PDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)