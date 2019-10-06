Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Delle Donne question mark hangs over WNBA finals

The Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) Finals head into Game Three on Sunday with an air of uncertainty, as it remains unclear whether the sport's brightest star will play in the matchup between the Connecticut Sun and Washington Mystics. Elena Delle Donne, the Mystics' star forward and league MVP, scored a team-high 22 points in Game One but left Game Two with back spasms and was later diagnosed with a herniated disk. Turkey's Kanter says he was harassed by Erdogan supporters

Boston Celtics and Turkey center Enes Kanter said he had been harassed outside a Massachusetts mosque on Friday by two men he described as supporters of Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan. Kanter, who filmed the incident and posted it on Twitter, is an outspoken critic of the Turkish regime and its human rights record. American Biles lands new skills at worlds

American Simone Biles landed the triple-double on the floor exercise and the double-double dismount off the balance beam at the world gymnastics championships in Stuttgart, Germany on Saturday to have two new skills named after her. The triple-double -- a triple-twisting double backflip -- on the floor exercise will now officially be named the "Biles II" while the double-double tuck (two flips and two twists) dismount off the beam will simply be called the "Biles". Kovacs snatches shot put gold on final throw

American Joe Kovacs produced the third best shot put of all-time, 22.91 meters, to snatch the world championship gold medal from New Zealand's Tomas Walsh with his final throw on Saturday. Holder Walsh had looked poised for a successful defense of his crown when he opened the competition with 22.90 but he was forced to settle for bronze when he was beaten by a second American at the death. NHL roundup: Caps' Samsonov beats Isles in debut

Goaltender Ilya Samsonov made 25 saves to win his NHL debut as the Washington Capitals spoiled the New York Islanders' season opener with a 2-1 victory Friday night in Uniondale, N.Y. T.J. Oshie and Jakub Vrana scored for the Capitals, who won their second straight road game. Ethiopia's Desisa wins midnight marathon in sprint finish

Lelisa Desisa ended an 18-year wait for Ethiopia when he triumphed in a sprint finish against compatriot Mosinet Geremew to win a midnight marathon at the world athletics championship on Sunday. On another stifling Doha evening, five runners were still in with a shout with two kilometers left before Desisa and Geremew finally wore them down and broke away, with Desisa winning in two hours 10.40 minutes. Amos Kipruto of Kenya took bronze. ATP roundup: Djokovic cruises into Japan Open final

Top-seeded Serbian Novak Djokovic reached his fifth final of the season on Saturday, beating David Goffin of Belgium 6-3, 6-4 at the Rakuten Japan Open in Tokyo. Djokovic, who hasn't dropped a set in the event, will face Australian qualifier John Millman in Sunday's final. Jamaica beat Britain for women's relay gold

Jamaica stormed to world championship gold in the women's 4x100 meters relay on Saturday, beating Britain in a battle that featured 100 and 200m winners Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Dina Asher-Smith. Since 2005 the United States and Jamaica have dominated the event at the worlds, with the Americans topping the podium four times, including two years ago in London, and the Jamaicans three. MLB roundup: Strasburg, Scherzer lead Nats past Dodgers

Stephen Strasburg and Max Scherzer led the charge on just two days of rest as the Washington Nationals got even in the National League Division Series with a 4-2 victory over the host Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night. Strasburg (1-0) gave up one run over six strong innings, and Scherzer struck out all three batters he faced in the eighth as the Nationals leveled the best-of-five series 1-1. Coleman, Lyles help U.S. end relay gold drought

A United States quartet led by Christian Coleman blazed to the 4x100 meters relay title at the world athletics championships on Saturday, clocking the second fastest time ever at 37.10 seconds to end a 12-year gold medal drought. Coleman, world 100m champion, put the Americans ahead with a stunning start and 200m gold medalist Noah Lyles completed the job, crossing the line with his arms raised triumphantly in the air as his team mates celebrated wrapped in American flags.

