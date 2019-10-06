Packers promote RB Carson, release DE Brown

The Green Bay Packers promoted running back Tra Carson from the practice squad Saturday and released defensive end, Fadol Brown. The Packers needed help in the backfield for Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys due to the absence of Jamaal Williams (concussion).

Carson, 26, was undrafted out of Texas A&M in 2016 and split the 2018 season with the Cincinnati Bengals (two games) and Packers (four games). He rushed for 1,165 yards and seven touchdowns in his final season with the Aggies, but has yet to register his first NFL carry.

Brown, 26, was acquired off waivers from the Oakland Raiders last December. He played in the last four games in 2018 and the first four games this season. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)