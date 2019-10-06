Rangers' Zibanejad has true stat-stuffer vs. Senators

Playing his old team in front of his former fans, New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad had extra incentive to score on Saturday. So much so, he scored nearly every way possible.

Zibanejad scored a power-play goal about six minutes into the Rangers' game in Ottawa to open the scoring, then added an even-strength tally and a short-handed goal in the second period to notch a hat trick barely 32 minutes into the game. According to the Rangers' stats and information, Zibanejad became the first Rangers player since Derek Stepan in 2014 to score at even strength, on the power play and short-handed.

Less than three minutes into the third period, the 26-year-old Zibanejad assisted on Artemi Panarin's goal to give the Rangers a 4-1 lead over the Senators and, according to hockey-reference.com, he became the 55th player in NHL history to score the three different types of goals and register an assist in the same game. The last player to do so was Carolina's Sebastian Aho in January.

