Sports News Roundup: Coleman, Lyles help U.S. end relay gold drought; Djokovic downs Millman to win his first Japan Open title

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Delle Donne question mark hangs over WNBA finals

The Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) Finals head into Game Three on Sunday with an air of uncertainty, as it remains unclear whether the sport's brightest star will play in the matchup between the Connecticut Sun and Washington Mystics. Elena Delle Donne, the Mystics' star forward and league MVP, scored a team-high 22 points in Game One but left Game Two with back spasms and was later diagnosed with a herniated disk.

Comeback king Thiem rallies to subdue Tsitsipas in Beijing final

Austrian top seed Dominic Thiem overcame a sluggish start and clawed his way back from a set and a break down to beat Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas 3-6 6-4 6-1 in the final of the China Open in Beijing on Sunday. The win secured Thiem's fourth title of the year after triumphs at Indian Wells, Barcelona and Austria.

Djokovic downs Millman to win his first Japan Open title

World number one Novak Djokovic won his first Japan Open title and the 76th of his career with a dominant 6-3 6-2 win over Australian John Millman in the final in Tokyo on Sunday. It was a triumphant return to the tour for Djokovic, who had withdrawn from the U.S. Open in the fourth round due to a shoulder injury, and it was the 10th time he had won a title on his tournament debut.

Basilashvili survives early scare in Shanghai, Verdasco knocked out

Nikoloz Basilashvili avoided becoming an early casualty at the Shanghai Masters when the Georgian 15th seed was forced to fight back from a set down to beat Moldova's unseeded Radu Albot 4-6 6-1 6-3 and move into the second round on Sunday. Basilashvili, who was the only seeded player in action on the opening day, dropped serve once in the first set before finding his feet and converting four of eight break points.

Osaka wins second Asian title with victory over Barty in Beijing

Japan's Naomi Osaka fought back from a set down to beat Australian world number one Ash Barty 3-6 6-3 6-2 in the final of the China Open in Beijing on Sunday. It was world number four Osaka's second title in the Asian swing after clinching the Pan Pacific Open in Japan last month and she is yet to lose a match since her fourth-round exit at the U.S. Open, extending her run to 10 victories.

Chinese businesses, broadcaster punish Houston Rockets over manager's HK protest tweet

The Houston Rockets' Chinese sponsor and a Chinese sportswear maker have suspended work with the basketball team after its general manager sent a tweet in support of Hong Kong protests over the weekend. Although Rockets general manager Daryl Morey quickly deleted the tweet, sportswear brand Li-Ning and sponsor Shanghai Pudong Development Bank (SPD Bank) Credit Card Center said on Sunday they were suspending cooperation with it.

NHL roundup: Habs beat Leafs on wild rally

Paul Byron scored the only goal in a shootout, and the visiting Montreal Canadiens came back from three goals down to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs, 6-5, on Saturday night. The goal not only gave Montreal its first win of the season but completed a wild third period and overtime. After William Nylander scored 5:16 into the third to give the Leafs a 4-1 lead, Montreal scored four straight goals, with Phillip Danault's tally giving Montreal a 5-4 lead at 15:20.

NFL notebook: Bears promote Bray to backup QB

The Chicago Bears promoted Tyler Bray from the practice squad on Saturday and he will serve as the backup quarterback to Chase Daniel for Sunday's game against the Oakland Raiders in London. Daniel is starting against Oakland after Mitchell Trubisky injured his left shoulder in Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Coleman, Lyles help U.S. end relay gold drought

A United States quartet led by Christian Coleman blazed to the 4x100 meters relay title at the world athletics championships on Saturday, clocking the second fastest time ever at 37.10 seconds to end a 12-year gold medal drought. Coleman, world 100m champion, put the Americans ahead with a stunning start and 200m gold medalist Noah Lyles completed the job, crossing the line with his arms raised triumphantly in the air as his team mates celebrated wrapped in American flags.

Golf: Record-breaker Rahm successfully defends Spanish Open crown in Madrid

World number five Jon Rahm of Spain carded a five-under 66 in the final round of the Spanish Open to finish with 22-under overall, winning by five shots to defend his crown in Madrid on Sunday. The victory made Rahm the quickest Spaniard to win five European Tour titles in his 39th start -- 10 fewer than former Ryder Cup captain Seve Ballestros, who has a record 50 tour titles to his name.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)