Timothy Cheruiyot of Kenya won the men's 1,500 metres world title in Doha on Sunday in an astonishing run leading from pillar to post timing 3min 29.26sec.

Algeria's 2012 Olympic champion Taoufik Makhloufi took silver in 3:31.38 whilst Poland's Marcin Lewandowski took the bronze in a time of 3:31.46.

