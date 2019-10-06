International Development News
Reuters Doha
Updated: 06-10-2019 23:26 IST
Athletics-Uganda's Cheptegei snatches gold in 10,000m

Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei triumphed after a close battle in the 10,000 metres on Sunday, winning his first world title and bringing his country their second medal of the championships. Cheptegei remained near the front of the pack for most of the race and surged in the final kilometre to pass leader Rhonex Kipruto and held off the challenge of Yomif Kejelcha of Ethiopia to finish in a world leading time of 26 minutes 48.36 seconds.

Kejelcha finished just under one second behind Cheptegei, clinching silver with a personal best time of 26:49.34. Kenya's Kipruto had to settle for bronze after having led for most of the race, crossing the finish line in 26:50.32.

