WR Brown seeking more than $40M from Raiders, Patriots

The NFL Players Association has filed grievances against the Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots on behalf of unemployed wide receiver Antonio Brown, who is seeking millions from the teams, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday. In all, Brown is askiing for more than $40 million in salary, fines and voided guarantees, Rapoport said.

The Raiders released Brown before the season started upon his request. He signed immediately with the Patriots, who cut ties with him after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced. From the Raiders, Brown wants a week's salary of $860,294, about $215,000 in fines, contract guarantees of $29 million and a $1 million signing bonus, Rapoport outlined.

From the Patriots, he's seeking a salary of $64,062, the remainder of his $1.025 million base salary and his promised, but unpaid, signing bonus of $9 million, according to the report. The 31-year-old played just one game this season, a Week 2 win for the Patriots against the Miami Dolphins. He caught four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown.

An arbitrator likely won't hear Brown's case until spring, Rapoport said, citing sources. The grievances officially were filed Friday afternoon.

Brown is a free agent and currently under investigation by the NFL. The league is looking into circumstances surrounding a civil lawsuit accusing him of rape and sexual assault.

