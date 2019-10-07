REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Adama Traore’s late double stunned Manchester City as the champions suffered a shock 2-0 defeat at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday that left them eight points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool. GOLF-EUROPEAN

Record-breaker Rahm successfully defends Spanish Open crown in Madrid World number five Jon Rahm of Spain carded a five-under 66 in the final round of the Spanish Open to finish with 22-under overall, winning by five shots to defend his crown in Madrid on Sunday.

TENNIS-BEIJING Osaka wins second Asian title with victory over Barty in Beijing

Japan’s Naomi Osaka fought back from a set down to beat Australian world number one Ash Barty 3-6 6-3 6-2 in the final of the China Open in Beijing on Sunday. UPCOMING

SPORTS SOCCER

SOCCER-ITALY-INT-JUV/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Inter Milan v Juventus

Coach Antonio Conte faces his former club as his Inter Milan side host titleholders Juventus in a Serie A match 6 Oct 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-SEV/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Barcelona v Sevilla

Barcelona host Sevilla in La Liga 6 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY/ Soccer - Italy - Five talking-points from the Serie A weekend

Five talking-points from the Serie A weekend, 7 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN/ Soccer - Spain - Five talking points from the weekend in La Liga

Five talking points from the weekend's action in La Liga. 7 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX) Soccer-Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend

Five talking points from the Bundesliga weekend: 7 Oct

TENNIS TENNIS-SHANGHAI/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - ATP 1000 - Shanghai Masters Action from day two of the Shanghai Masters.

7 Oct 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT MOUNTAIN CLIMBING

NEPAL-EVEREST/ Mountain Climbing - Climbers question new Everest regulations

Four months after the end of an usually deadly Mount Everest climbing season, new regulations for scaling the world's tallest peak have yet to be finalised by the Nepal government amid doubts by some if they ever will be. 7 Oct

NBA NBA-JAPAN/ (TV)

Basketball-Houston Rockets and Toronto Raptors practice and media availability The NBA's Houston Rockets and Toronto Raptors practice and speak to media ahead of their two preseason games in Tokyo this week.

7 Oct GYMNASTICS

GYMNASTICS-WORLD/ (PIX) 2019 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships

Stuttgart hosts the 2019 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships. 7 Oct

RUGBY RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP/SCENARIOS

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Quarter-final qualification scenarios A look at the qualification scenarios as teams battle for a place in the quarter-finals.

7 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG/ (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - England prepare for huge France match England train in Tokyo ahead of big Pool C match against France in the Rugby World Cup.

7 Oct 23:30 ET / 03:30 GMT POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP/GAY-TOURNAMENT (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Tokyo hosts a rugby tournament for gay teams from around the world

International Gay Rugby hosts a tournament in Tokyo for homosexual players from around the world. 7 Oct 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

Also Read: UPDATE 1-Athletics-Russia to miss world championships after IAAF ban extended

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)