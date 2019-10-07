Brady passes Favre on NFL all-time passing list

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady surpassed Brett Favre to move into third place on the NFL's all-time passing yardage list during Sunday's game against the Washington Redskins. Brady moved past Favre (71,838) with a 15-yard completion to Julian Edelman with 6:56 left in the third quarter. He entered the game with 71,575 and stood at 71,846 after the play.

Brady also is closing in on second-place Peyton Manning (71,940). Drew Brees is the all-time leader with 74,845.

