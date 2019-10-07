Second-placed India increase lead over England in latest ICC women's ODI ranking

India not only maintained their second position but also increased the points lead over third-placed England in the latest ICC women's ODI rankings released on Monday. The Indian women's team (125), led by Mithali Raj, has widened the gap over England (122) from one to three points.

In the T20 International ranking, India are placed at the fifth position, the ICC said in a statement. Australia's consistent performances have ensured their tight grasp on the top spots in both the women's ODI and T20I rankings tables, introduced in October last year.

In ODI rankings, the West Indies have lost five points and are now just two points ahead of Pakistan in seventh place. Australia, who won the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in the West Indies last year, have increased their lead over England from 10 to 14 points in the T20I Player rankings, a table that has increased from 46 to 55 teams over the past year.

Among other teams, Thailand have moved to within four points of 10th placed Ireland after a remarkable run saw them win a world record 17 consecutive matches earlier this year, breaking the previous record of 16 successive wins by Australia. Thailand, who played the most T20Is in this period with 25 matches and winning 21 of them, have also qualified for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia, the first time the country will figure in a global cricket event.

Denmark (40th) and Mexico (41st) are the biggest gainers in the T20I rankings table with eight points each while Ireland and Singapore have lost seven points each.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)