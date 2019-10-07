Vijender's next fight on November 22, opponent to be announced later

After a winning start in the American professional circuit, Indian boxing star Vijender Singh will next be seen in action in Dubai on November 22 against a yet-to-be-finalised opponent. The unbeaten Vijender (11-0, 8 KOs) will look to extend his unbeaten record on a card promoted by Round 10 Boxing and MTK Global, in association with Top Rank -- the Indian's promoters in the USA. The name of his opponent will be announced later.

Vijender claimed a Technical Knockout against Mike Snider in his US debut fight in July. The hard-hitting super-middleweight is currently training in Manchester under his trainer Lee Beard, a press release from the organisers stated.

"This is a wonderful opportunity for me to showcase my skills and to keep active as I continue my world title quest," Vijender said. "I was proud of my last performance back in July, but I was coming off a long layoff. I am rounding into form, and fans are going to see the best version of Vijender Singh when I fight in Dubai," he added.

November's bill also features WBO world No.1 Jack Catterall. Round 10 Boxing is Dubai's only exclusive boxing club.

