Bucs RT Dotson, RG Cappa out for Week 6 vs. Panthers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will need to make some adjustments along the right side of their offensive line heading into their game in London this weekend. Right tackle Demar Dotson and right guard Alex Cappa will miss Tampa Bay's game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday due to their respective injuries. Dotson sustained an injured hamstring and calf in Sunday's 31-24 loss to New Orleans while Cappa managed to finish the game despite breaking his arm in the second quarter.

"We'll have a whole new right side (to the offensive line)," Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said Monday. Josh Wells is expected to step in for Dotson while Earl Watford will do the same for Cappa when the Buccaneers (2-3) face the Panthers (3-2).

Tampa Bay posted a 20-14 win at Carolina on Sept. 12.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)