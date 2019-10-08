REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

US-CHINA-BASKETBALL-NBA/ Basketball's NBA under fire in China, at home over HK protest tweet

SHANGHAI - The National Basketball Association (NBA) came under fire on Monday for its response to a tweet by a Houston Rockets official in support of Hong Kong protests for democracy, the latest overseas business to run afoul of political issues in China. US-TENNIS-TENNIS-SHANGHAI-RECAP/

Murray rallies to win in first round in Shanghai Andy Murray rallied past Argentine qualifier Juan Ignacio Londero 2-6, 6-2, 6-3 on Monday to reach the second round of the Shanghai Masters in China.

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-NZL/ NZ's Barrett carrying slight injury - report

TOKYO - All Blacks fullback Beauden Barrett has been carrying a leg injury that hampered his first two World Cup matches but he is getting back to full speed, the New Zealand Herald reported on Monday. UPCOMING

RUGBY RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-AUS-GEO/PREVIEW (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Australia v Georgia - Australia announce team to face Georgia Australia announce team to play Georgia in their Rugby World Cup Pool D game in Shizouka.

8 Oct 20:15 ET / 00:15 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG/ (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - England look ahead to France clash Having already qualified, England prepare to face France in Pool C at the Rugby World Cup.

8 Oct 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLD-FRA/

Rugby Union - World Cup - France media opportunity France hold a news conference in the lead-up to their Pool C-deciding clash with England in Yokohama on Saturday.

8 Oct 23:30 ET / 03:30 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-WAL-FJI/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Wales v Fiji - News conferences & training Wales and Fiji prepare for their Rugby World Cup Pool D game in Oita.

8 Oct 05:45 ET / 09:45 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ZAF-CAN/ (PIX) (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - South Africa v Canada South Africa play Canada in their Rugby World Cup Pool B game in Kobe.

8 Oct 06:15 ET / 10:15 GMT TENNIS

TENNIS-SHANGHAI/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - ATP 1000 - Shanghai Masters

Action from day three of the Shanghai Masters. 8 Oct 00:30 ET / 04:30 GMT

SOCCER SOCCER-FRIENDLY-GER-ARG/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - International Friendly - MD-1 Germany v Argentina news conference Germany team news conference ahead of Wednesday's international friendly against Argentina, followed by Germany training.

8 Oct 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT SOCCER-EURO-CZE-ENG/PREVIEW (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - England media day England boss Gareth Southgate holds a news conference ahead of the clash in the Czech Rep.

8 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT GYMNASTICS

GYMNASTICS-WORLD/ (PIX) (TV) 2019 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships

Stuttgart hosts the 2019 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships. Day five features the women's team final. 8 Oct 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)