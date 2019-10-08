49ers DT Jones proposes on-field pregame

A San Francisco 49ers player took a knee on the sideline pregame Monday night, but this time the act was greeted with nothing but happiness. Defensive tackle D.J. Jones proposed marriage to girlfriend Kayla Fannin, who said yes on the field at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., ahead of the 49ers' game against the Cleveland Browns.

The couple were surrounded by friends and family, but Fannin was taken by surprise. The 49ers later posted a video of the proposal on their Twitter feed.

Jones, 24, is in his third NFL season, all with the 49ers, who selected him in the sixth round of the 2017 draft out of Ole Miss. Before Monday, he had 31 career tackles and one pass defensed in 22 games (seven starts). He had started all three games this season, notching four tackles.

